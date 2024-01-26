Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Want to Make Something Simple? Check Out These 10 Easy Crochet Projects Complex patterns are fun, but sometimes an easy crochet project is just what you need. Keep reading to learn how to make flowers, bandanas, and more. By Rayna Skiver Jan. 26 2024, Published 2:36 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Sometimes an easy crochet project is just what you need. Spending weeks and weeks on an elaborate pattern is nice every now and then, but it can be comforting to work on something simple and quick. Thanks to the internet, there’s no shortage of crochet inspiration. Keep reading to check out — and maybe try out — the 10 awesome patterns we’ve compiled.

Car coaster

Source: ISTOCK

You can never have too many coasters, especially if you start using them in the car. Not only is this idea a great way to bring a bit of color and fun into your vehicle, but it also helps keep your cup holder nice and clean. To try it, follow this pattern from Sarah Faith Crafts.

Amigurumi bee

Some people automatically assume that all amigurumi patterns are difficult — luckily, this isn’t true. These adorable stuffed animals make for the perfect gift, decor, or toy. Check out this easy pattern from One Cent Crochet.

Pan protectors

If you have pots or pans that scratch easily, these crochet pan protectors from Heart Hook Home will be a lifesaver. This super useful project will help protect your cookware and hopefully make it last as long as possible.

Braided headband

For those living in colder climates, this braided headband from Diving Ducks Crochet might come in handy. Who doesn’t want a warm, homemade accessory during the winter season? This quick pattern can be completed in about an hour!

Crochet flower

Flowers are fun to crochet, but they are also easily transformable. From garlands to bouquets, there's an endless number of items that can be made from a single pattern. Check out this lovely forget me not flower design from Hookok.

Bandana

Whether it’s for your pup or not, a bandana is an awesome crochet project idea. You can customize it however you like — the more creative and colorful, the better. For dogs, this isn’t just a cute accessory, either. It can also be a great identifying marker if they ever get lost! Head to The Loophole Fox to get the full pattern.

Scarf

Scarves are a timeless accessory. They’re practical, stylish, and easy to crochet right in the comfort of your home. Rather than searching store after store for the perfect one, you can take matters into your own hands and create something tailored. This pattern from Jo to the World Creations is a nice starting point.

Fingerless gloves

These fingerless gloves from My Crochet Space are totally reminiscent of ‘80s fashion trends. They might not be in now, but we’ve seen a ton of nostalgic styles make a comeback — you never know what the future holds.

Potato

Listen, a potato might seem like a random thing to crochet, but why not? This pattern from Repeat Crafter Me is unique and also cute as a button. Plus, if used as a decor piece (a very quirky one), it would be an amazing conversation starter.

Sunglasses pouch