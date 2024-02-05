Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Easy-Peasy Vegan Recipes for the Time-Strapped (or Lazy) Cook Whether you’re super busy or just feeling lazy (we hear you), these vegan recipes are short on time and long on flavor. Get ready to salivate. By Angela Horn Feb. 5 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Are you a sleep-deprived new pet parent, overworked office Joe, or simply in need of some lazy cooking inspiration? We’ve got your back with our roundup of lazy vegan recipes. From mouthwatering meals to tantalizing sides and the odd sweet treat thrown in for good measure, you'll find a variety of options that are quick to whip up but still pack a decent flavor punch.

Check out our favorite lazy vegan recipes that you can pull together with ease.

Not only do these vegan recipes tick the quick and easy box, but some are even healthy. Because lazy doesn't have to mean eating junk food! Don't miss our guide on leftovers too, so when you go to reheat your delicious dinner, you keep all the nutrients in — and bacteria out.

Hummus and Rice Noodle Salad

There are three super easy recipes in @Mina_Rome’s YouTube video. We’ve gone with the hummus and rice noodle salad (2:29), which features no-cook noodles, peas, and a quick and easy dressing.

Easy Vegan Tuna Melt Sandwich

Sometimes, all you want for dinner is a sandwich. But that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. This vegan tuna melt from Zardy Plants takes just 15 minutes to whip up. Chickpeas are the key ingredient, while dulse flakes provide that “tuna” flavor.

Couscous Fried Rice

It doesn’t get much easier than this. Cheap Lazy Vegan’s fried rice is neither rice nor fried. True to our theme of lazy vegan recipes, she’s created a dish that takes mere minutes to make and tastes a lot like the popular Chinese takeout meal we all know and love.

Easy Air Fryer Mug Cake

In need of a hassle-free dessert? Joan from @veganfoodcrazy has you covered with her air fryer mug cake. Ingredients include banana, date syrup, almond milk, and self-raising flour. The best part? It’s a single serving, so there’s no risk of overindulging.

Southwestern Quinoa Salad

There are three super easy recipes in @SarahsVeganKitchen’s YouTube video as well. I’ve opted for the Southwestern quinoa salad (2:40) because it looks sooooo good. Yes, you have to cook the quinoa, but it doesn’t take that long, and you can use the time to chop up the veggies.

One Pot Lasagna

Traditional lasagna is incredibly time-consuming. If you’re craving this Italian favorite, why not try this one-pot version from @fitgreenmind? It’s got all the staples required for it to be super tasty, but then you make it in one pot. If you chop fast, it’ll be ready in half an hour.

5-Minute Vegan Lunch Idea

Create this super quick lunch from @PlantYou by combining chopped cucumber, tomato, parsley, kalamata olives, and onion with a splash of tangy lemon juice and a pinch of salt. Pile the mixture onto a naan bread that's been generously spread with dairy-free tzatziki, and sprinkle vegan feta on top.

Golden Overnight Oats

Soaked oats have been my go-to breakfast for the longest time. I tend to stick with blueberries and protein powder, but I think I might give these golden overnight oats from Javant at @healthyveganeating a go. With turmeric, ginger powder, cinnamon, and date paste, I’m anticipating a taste explosion tomorrow morning.

Curry Noodle Soup

This curry noodle soup (2:11) is one of three easy-peasy recipes in Tasty’s YouTube video. I chose this one because I’m a sucker for anything with red curry paste. Featuring a good amount of veggies (broccoli, red bell pepper, etc.) and not that complicated, I make it a weeknight dinner win.

Naan Pesto Pizza