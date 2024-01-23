Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Satisfy Your Pasta Cravings With These Plant-Based Chickpea Pasta Recipes Who doesn’t love a hearty bowl of pasta? If you’re addicted to this Italian staple but can’t eat gluten, these chickpea pasta recipes are for you. By Angela Horn Jan. 23 2024, Published 1:51 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Love pasta but can’t handle the gluten? Say hello to chickpea pasta! It’s a fantastic alternative to traditional noodles, packed with plant-based protein and fiber. Whether you prefer a classic marinara sauce or a creamy Alfredo, this legume pasta will satisfy those cravings.

Plus, it's just as easy to prepare and cook as regular wheat pasta, making it a convenient choice for busy weeknights. Why not try one of these today and enjoy a guilt-free bowl of pasta goodness? Read on for a few vegan recipes you can make with chickpea pasta!

Creamy Italian Chickpea Pasta With Sautéed Veggies

This veggie-packed recipe from Clean Cooking Caitlin is vegetarian, but with a few simple swaps, it’ll quickly turn into a vegan party for your tastebuds. Simply replace the butter and cheese with your favorite plant-based alternatives, and you’re good to go. Whether or not you choose to share it is up to you.

Easy Vegan Chickpea Chili Mac

Chickpea rotini and beans form the bulk of this dish from Easy Chickpeasy. The flavors and comfort value are thanks to a stellar combo of spices and the vegan cheese shreds that top it all.

Creamy Roasted Tomato Pasta

With only six ingredients, the sheer simplicity of this recipe from The All Natural Vegan made it a must-add for this roundup. We’re talking chickpea pasta, Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, tahini, and nutritional yeast (aka vegan gold). That’s it. Plus, it has a total prep time of just five minutes.

Healthy Vegan Pasta Recipes: 6 Delicious Ways

I’ve been a fan of Simply Quinoa for a while now, but she’s just moved into my foodie crush category, along with Rainbow Plant Life and Simnett Nutrition. I mean, six chickpea pasta recipes in one blog post. Talk about bang for your vegan buck! She's included something for everyone, from a simple tomato basil sauce to veggie primavera, mushroom miso and more.

I don't care how hot it makes my kitchen, I'm off to my local package-free grocer to stock up on some pasta-making supplies.

Why use chickpea pasta instead of regular wheat pasta?

If you are on the lookout for gluten-free pasta options, chickpea pasta should be on your radar. Made from chickpea flour and a few other ingredients, Healthline claims this pasta alternative offers a tasty and nutritious option for those with dietary restrictions.

Healthline says that not only can chickpea pasta taste pretty good, but it also packs a punch in terms of nutrition. Chickpeas, the main ingredient, is known to promote healthy digestion, amongst a host of other health benefits, the website notes.