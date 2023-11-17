Home > Small Changes > Food Mouthwatering Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts That Everyone Will Love The vegan lifestyle doesn't mean giving up delicious traditions. We've got ten tasty vegan Thanksgiving desserts to please your palate. By Kate Underwood Nov. 17 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Element5 Digital/Unsplash

When the holiday season rolls around, it can be tricky for vegans to partake in all the sweet and savory goodness of traditional Thanksgiving foods. Of course, turkey is out, but what about all the delicious after-dinner treats like pumpkin pie? Fortunately, vegan holiday recipes abound. From vegan gluten-free pumpkin pie to vegan apple crisp, we've got a great lineup of vegan Thanksgiving desserts sure to tempt your taste buds (and we bet your non-vegan family members will dig in, too)!

Vegan apple crisp

Source: iStock

From The Minimalist Baker, try this vegan apple crisp. This dessert doesn't rely on butter in its crumb topping, plus it's still packed with tart apples and fall spices to give you a juicy fall treat.

Vegan gluten-free pumpkin pie

For this tasty take on the traditional pumpkin pie, The Minimalist Baker makes a crust from gluten-free flour and vegan butter. The pumpkin pie filling contains the usual pumpkin puree and spices, but plain almond milk replaces the usual dairy-based evaporated milk. You can even finish off slices with a dollop of coconut whipped cream!

Vegan pumpkin cookies

Perhaps you're gathering with folks who love a quick and easy dessert bite. These pumpkin cookies are a great vegan alternative to pie., found at Loving It Vegan.

No-bake vegan chocolate pie

Who doesn't love a dessert that requires zero baking time? And if you grow tired of the traditional fall flavors like pumpkin and apple, this vegan chocolate pie from Make It Dairy Free is sure to please. Dairy-free milk and vegan chocolate chips are essential to this recipe.

Vegan peanut butter chocolate tart

These mini peanut butter chocolate tarts by Vegan Richa are packed with classic flavors. Thanks to coconut milk, vegan chocolate, and a combination of oat and almond flours, they're gluten-free, vegan, and soy-free.

Tahini-stuffed dates

If you want to really mix it up this Thanksgiving, try these tahini-stuffed dates by The Minimalist Baker. Make your own vegan chocolate for these fun little truffles.

Baked vegan cheesecake

Despite the "cheese" in the name, you can absolutely make cheesecake that is mouthwatering and vegan. Vegan Richa offers this vegan cheesecake recipe that is also soy-free, gluten-free, and free of refined sugar.

Vegan no-bake carrot cake cups

Carrot cake may not always get as much love on Thanksgiving, but it sure fits in among the pumpkin and sweet potato desserts. Try these vegan no-bake carrot cake cups from That Vegan Babe.

Vegan sweet potato pie

For a twist on pumpkin pie, of vegan sweet potato pie is one you'll want to have in your Thanksgiving baking repertoire. This one comes from ICanYouCanVegan and is pretty simple: replace eggs, milk, and butter with vegan alternatives and you're good to go.

Vegan bread pudding with butterscotch sauce