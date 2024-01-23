Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Vegan Chickpea Recipes: Discover the Magic of This Humble Legume Chickpeas are a remarkably versatile ingredient. The amount of ways you can turn this humble legume into something truly delicious is nuts! By Angela Horn Jan. 23 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Chickpeas, with their versatile nature, offer endless possibilities for creating mouthwatering, plant-based meals. Whether you're a card-carrying vegan or new to the lifestyle (welcome!), these recipes will inspire and delight your taste buds and impress your friends.

From hearty curries and sweet treats to tasty snacks, join us on a culinary adventure as we explore the amazing ways this protein-rich legume can be transformed into delectable delights. There's plenty of nutty goodness to savor in this roundup of vegan chickpea recipes, so let's dive straight in!

Farro Chickpea Skillet with Tomatoes, Kale, Cardamom & Lime

Farro and chickpeas partner as the main ingredients in this recipe from The First Mess. Ready in 30 minutes, this one-pot meal promises an easy and flavorful weeknight meal.

Sonoma Chickpea ‘Chicken’ Salad

Chickpeas, grapes, celery, and pecan nuts serve as the headline ingredients in this versatile and easily customizable recipe from The Simple Veganista. Drizzle liberally with the maple-tahini poppy seed dressing, and you’re good to go.

Actually Crispy Baked Chickpeas

The name says it all. If you’ve ever tried to make crispy chickpeas and failed (been there, got the apron), Minimalist Baker has you covered with her Actually Crispy Baked Chickpeas. They’re perfect for adding to salads, Buddha bowls, or just snacking on.

Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta Salad

I’m a sucker for a good pasta salad, and this Mediterranean version from eat with CLARITY looks like one for my favorites tab for sure. With chickpeas for protein, veggies for crunch, and a simple vinaigrette, it’s the perfect no-fuss work lunch meal.

Creamy Hummus

No chickpea recipe roundup would be complete without this vegan staple. Yes, hummus recipes are a dime a dozen on the interwebs, but The Plant Based School goes deep on its version of this Middle-eastern classic. Plus, there are a bunch of variations to try.

Vegan Mushroom Risotto With Chickpeas

While I do love myself a good risotto, I could never quite get my head around making it for myself. But with one look at this creamy bowl of heaven from Ela Vegan, I decided that it was high time I got over my aversion to the constant stirring required to whip up this dish.

Chickpea Curry: An (Almost) Perfect One-Pot Meal

Creamy, flavorful, gourmet, restaurant-quality — does that not sound like a dish you need to make tonight? Rainbow Plant Life promises this chickpea curry is easy to make and ready in an hour.

3-Ingredient Chocolate-Covered Chickpeas

My mom got me hooked on peanut clusters as a kid. I haven't eaten them for ages, but this dark chocolate chickpea take on them from The Conscious Plant Kitchen took me right back to my childhood. (Guess what I’m doing on the weekend.)

Creamy Cookie Dough Hummus