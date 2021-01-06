When Will Hidden Valley's Vegan Ranch Be Available? Prepare to up Your Salad Game

When Will Hidden Valley's Vegan Ranch Be Available? Prepare to up Your Salad GameBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
This is the moment plant-based folk have been waiting for — popular salad dressing company, Hidden Valley, is officially releasing a vegan version of its classic ranch dressing. The dressing, which is the perfect accompaniment to any and every salad and crudité platter, is typically made with both eggs and dairy, but the brand announced that its latest and greatest version will be totally vegan-friendly. *Cheers.*
Hidden Valley's glorious new offering is about to completely change the game for vegan lunches and veggie platters across the globe. Keep reading for more on when and where to purchase Hidden Valley's vegan ranch, how long it will be available for, ingredients, recipes to make with it, and more.
When and where will Hidden Valley's Ranch Dressing be available?
As previously mentioned, salad dressing giant, Hidden Valley, is releasing a vegan version of its classic ranch dressing called Plant Powered Ranch Dressing. It's dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, delivering the same cool, creamy flavor you've always known and loved. According to Delish, rumor first broke when vegan foodie @BigBoxVegan posted about it on Instagram. The news was later confirmed by the brand on Hidden Valley's website.
@BigBoxVegan took to Instagram stories after the rumors were officially confirmed, saying that Hidden Valley had privately messaged them, promising that its Plant Powered Ranch was going to be available at Albertson's grocery stores within the first few weeks of 2021. After that, it will be available for retail on Walmart.com, and eventually, at more grocery stores across the U.S. in the upcoming months. Exciting!
Each 12-ounce bottle will go for a suggested retail price of $3.49, and right now, it's unclear if this will be a permanent addition to Hidden Valley's lineup, or if it's going to be limited edition. Green Matters reached out to the brand on the matter, though the food company has not yet confirmed the duration of its availability. Regardless, though, we're definitely looking forward to its release.
What is Hidden Valley's Plant Powered Ranch Dressing made of?
Hidden Valley's vegan ranch dressing doesn't contain eggs or dairy, but that doesn't mean any flavor was compromised. Creative vegans and health enthusiasts alike have been concocting their own plant-based copycat ranch dressing for years now — Karissa's Vegan Kitchen and Minimalist Baker both have recipes to make your own vegan ranch. That being said, it really comes as no surprise that the Hidden Valley team was able to figure out how to do so on their own, and luckily for us, the list of ingredients isn't too long.
Hidden Valley's Plant Powered Ranch, as per the website, is made with: water, vegetable oil, sugar, salt, soybean protein isolate, vinegar, spices, phosphoric acid, garlic, onion, xanthan gum, modified food starch, natural flavors, parsley, with Nisin preparation, sorbic avid, calcium disodium EDTA, and rosemary extract. So, it seems like there's nothing too out of the ordinary.
What can vegans enjoy with Hidden Valley's Plant Powered Ranch?
There are so many ways vegans will be able to use ranch dressing, far beyond any old salad. Delish's recipe for Grilled Ranch Potatoes looks seriously droolworthy, and subbing Hidden Valley's Plant Powered Ranch for the original ranch it calls for is simple. The Spruce Eats' Green Pea Salad can also easily be made vegan with the Plant Powered Ranch, as long as you also have a vegan version of mayo on hand.
There are so many ways to enjoy Hidden Valley's Plant Powered Ranch — hopefully this will be one of many companies to release a vegan version of our fave classics in 2021. Frito-Lay, we're looking at you next: plant-based Cheetos are absolutely mandatory if we're going to be in quarantine much longer.