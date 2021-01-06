When Will Hidden Valley's Vegan Ranch Be Available? Prepare to up Your Salad Game

This is the moment plant-based folk have been waiting for — popular salad dressing company, Hidden Valley, is officially releasing a vegan version of its classic ranch dressing . The dressing, which is the perfect accompaniment to any and every salad and crudité platter, is typically made with both eggs and dairy, but the brand announced that its latest and greatest version will be totally vegan-friendly. *Cheers.*

Hidden Valley's glorious new offering is about to completely change the game for vegan lunches and veggie platters across the globe. Keep reading for more on when and where to purchase Hidden Valley's vegan ranch, how long it will be available for, ingredients, recipes to make with it, and more.

When and where will Hidden Valley's Ranch Dressing be available?

As previously mentioned, salad dressing giant, Hidden Valley, is releasing a vegan version of its classic ranch dressing called Plant Powered Ranch Dressing. It's dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, delivering the same cool, creamy flavor you've always known and loved. According to Delish, rumor first broke when vegan foodie @BigBoxVegan posted about it on Instagram. The news was later confirmed by the brand on Hidden Valley's website.

@BigBoxVegan took to Instagram stories after the rumors were officially confirmed, saying that Hidden Valley had privately messaged them, promising that its Plant Powered Ranch was going to be available at Albertson's grocery stores within the first few weeks of 2021. After that, it will be available for retail on Walmart.com, and eventually, at more grocery stores across the U.S. in the upcoming months. Exciting!

Article continues below advertisement

Each 12-ounce bottle will go for a suggested retail price of $3.49, and right now, it's unclear if this will be a permanent addition to Hidden Valley's lineup, or if it's going to be limited edition. Green Matters reached out to the brand on the matter, though the food company has not yet confirmed the duration of its availability. Regardless, though, we're definitely looking forward to its release.

Source: Getty