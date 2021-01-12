Is Pasta Vegan? Exploring the Many Plant-Based Pastabilities

Fortunately, most packaged (dried) pasta is vegan. This means all your Italian favorites: spaghetti, rotini, ziti, lasagna, farfalle, rigatoni, linguine, and so on. It also typically includes many types of Asian-style noodles like soba, udon, mei fun, ramen, and so on. Regardless of the region and shape of the dried pasta in question, the keyword here is “most.”

Longtime vegans will know that a good rule of thumb is to take no food for granted when it comes to the potential inclusion of animal products . Therefore, the easiest way to find out if a packaged pasta is vegan is to simply check the ingredient list on the package. Most of this dried pasta usually contains one or two ingredients on the list: flour, enriched flour, or semolina. If you see eggs or any sort of dairy product listed, then it’s not vegan.

By the same token, most fresh pasta — that is to say, pasta stored in a refrigerated or freezer section of your local supermarket — are not likely to be vegan. This includes things like tortellini, manicotti, and ravioli, which typically contain cheese, meat, and egg. The same is true for any fresh-made spaghetti, linguine, or the like — these also usually contain eggs.

So, the answer is to the question of "is pasta vegan?" is yes in most instances, but not necessarily. Always check ingredients to be sure.