6 Easy and Delicious Breakfast Quinoa Bowls to Try This Week

Waking up in the morning sometimes requires a strong cup of coffee, but that caffeine rush is only going to get you so far into the day. For true energy, you’re going to want to reach for something more calorically-significant, like oatmeal, granola, or even quinoa. Some people might think that quinoa can't be breakfast food, but they are sadly mistaken. These plant-based breakfast quinoa recipes are some of the most delicious and nutritious ways to jumpstart your morning, and they’re easy to make.