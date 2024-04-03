Home > Climate Action > Environmental Leaders > Jane Goodall Jane Goodall Is 90! Activist Releases Celeb-Packed Animal Conservation Short Film for Her Birthday Alicia Silverstone, Ellen Burstyn, and Sen. Cory Booker, among others, joined Goodall in narrating a four-minute short film. By Lauren Wellbank Apr. 3 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When someone as incredible as Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace turns 90, you'd expect nothing less than a birthday celebration that not only commemorates her environmental and animal activism, but also invites others to join in the fight. That's exactly what fans of the beloved ethologist got on Goodall's 90th birthday, when a celebrity-packed short film was released in Goodall's honor.

The film begins with an opening statement from Goodall herself, before including the familiar voices of Ellen Burstyn, James Cromwell, Nikki Reed, and so many other eco-conscious, vegan, and animal-loving celebs. Before you join the legions of other activists in having a slice of vegan birthday cake to celebrate Goodall's milestone birthday, please take a moment to watch the short film and get a better understanding of what her life mission is all about.

Source: JGI/Shawn Sweeney

Jane Goodall turned 90 on April 3, 2024, and is celebrating her birthday with a new short film about animal conservation.

Voices of Hope ~ Words of Wisdom by Dr. Jane Goodall is a rallying cry for those who share in Goodall's belief that humans aren't the only ones capable of complex emotions. The film combines heart wrenching imagery combined with strongly worded voiceovers, begging people to be more mindful of how they interact with animals and the environment.

Not only does Voices of Hope ~ Words of Wisdom by Dr. Jane Goodall touch on the human impacts felt by creatures both big and small, but it takes aim at the factory farms and slaughterhouses where animals being raised for agriculture spend their brutally short lives; it also looks towards the future, touching on climate change and so much more.

Source: Michael Neugebauer

In the film, which was co-produced by the international nonprofit Mercy For Animals and the Jane Goodall Institute, Goodall and others ask people to dig deep and find "understanding, compassion, and love" for all living things. The end goal of the video appears to be a push towards "harmony," not just between humans and the planet, but between us and every single living thing that calls earth home. While that may sound like a tall order, if anyone can inspire us to get it done, Goodall can!

Celebrities like Ellen Burstyn and Alicia Silverstone appear in Jane Goodall's birthday film.

If you feel like you're hearing some familiar voices in the video, that's because you are! The film contains a who's who of famous activists, including Ellen Burstyn, James Cromwell, Sen. Cory Booker, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Alicia Silverstone, Tabitha Brown, Paul Wesley, Joseph Morgan, Persia White, Nikki Reed, Jon Kortajarena, Evanna Lynch, Mýa, Elizabeth Lail, Sarah Jeffery, Gus Kenworthy, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alexandra Paul, Matt Lauria, Kris Carr, Dr. BJ Miller, and Pramoda Chitrabhanu.

The moving tribute was full of quotable lines, but I was especially struck by these words from vegan Sen. Cory Booker, who said in part that "the greatest danger to our future is apathy." If we do anything as we celebrate Goodall's birthday, and her striking legacy, let us remember that it's up to all of us to make a difference. "We could change the world tomorrow," Goodall says towards the end of the video. "If all the missions of people around the world acted the way they believe." Well said!