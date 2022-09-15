Green Matters
Home > Climate Action > Environmental Leaders
Jane Goodall
Source: JGI/Bill Wallauer

Jane Goodall: 6 Fun Facts About the Renowned Ethologist

Sophie Hirsh - Author
By

Sep. 15 2022, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you,” — Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE once stated. “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

In her 88 years of life, the ethologist and environmentalist has accomplished so many things, and inspired so many people to get involved in similar work — so, we’ve rounded up a few fun facts about Jane Goodall.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Goodall has loved animals ever since childhood.

Jane Goodall as a child
Source: JGI-Courtesy of the Goodall Family

Goodall was born on April 3, 1934, in London’s Hampstead area. She took a liking to animals as a young child, as her family had several pets, and she would often wander off to observe local animals, according to Famous Scientists. She also embraced reading books from a young age, as per Famous Scientists, and some of her favorite books were Doctor Doolittle, The Jungle Book, and Tarzan, which all focus on humans who have special connections with animals.

Jane Goodall was just 26 when she first went to work with chimpanzees in Tanzania.

Jane Goodall
Source: Hugo van Lawick

62 years ago, in July 1960, a 26-year-old Jane Goodall first arrived in Tanzania, where she would study wild chimpanzees. Her work with chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park was revolutionary, as she was the first human to integrate herself into a chimpanzee habitat and essentially live alongside them, as opposed to simply observing them from afar.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Goodall made many transformative discoveries about chimpanzees.

Jane Goodall
Source: Jane Goodall Institute

Goodall made a number of profound discoveries about chimpanzees that essentially changed the world. For one thing, she quickly discovered that chimpanzees both make and use tools, which, according to her website, is “considered one of the greatest achievements of twentieth-century scholarship.”

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Goodall’s close work alongside the chimpanzees allowed her to learn the personalities of different chimpanzees, and determine that these creatures form bonds with each other, go through adolescence, feel emotions, and even declare deadly wars on other members of their species, as per The Guardian.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Goodall has written many books.

Jane Goodall
Source: Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi

Goodall has written countless books and children’s books over the past five decades, spanning topics ranging from her work with chimpanzees to the climate crisis. Her most recent book, The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, came out in 2021, and focuses on the importance of remaining hopeful when fighting the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

She also recently wrote the introduction for Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation, a 2022 book by the Jane Goodall Institute about local communities who have made efforts to protect their local ecosystems.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Goodall is vegan and an animal advocate.

Jane Goodall and chimpanzee
Source: Michael Neugebauer

As a huge advocate for animal rights and protection, Goodall has abstained from eating meat for decades. And in recent years, she made the transition vegetarian to vegan, as reported by AARP. According to AARP, Goodall said she made it for animal rights, health reasons, and to protect the environment, since animal agriculture has such a high environmental impact.

She has also drawn attention to the connection between farming animals and pandemics, urging the world to shift to a more plant-based food system to avoid more pandemics in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

A Barbie was made to commemorate Jane Goodall.

For World Chimpanzee Day 2022 — an annual holiday that commemorates Goodall’s first day working with chimpanzees in Tanzania — Mattel released a Jane Goodall Barbie doll, complete with binoculars and a mini chimpanzee. To honor Goodall’s commitment to sustainability, Mattel is making her Barbie doll from 75 recycled ocean plastic, and it is certified CarbonNeutral.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Jane Goodall Now Has Her Own Barbie Doll, and We Promise It Isn’t Just for Kids

Jane Goodall Thinks Our Disrespect of Animals and the Environment Caused COVID-19 and the Climate Crisis

Jane Goodall Releases ‘The Book of Hope’ About Fighting Climate Change With Optimism

Latest Environmental Leaders News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.