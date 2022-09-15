Jane Goodall: 6 Fun Facts About the Renowned Ethologist

“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you,” — Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE once stated. “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

In her 88 years of life, the ethologist and environmentalist has accomplished so many things, and inspired so many people to get involved in similar work — so, we’ve rounded up a few fun facts about Jane Goodall.