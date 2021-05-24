Greta Thunberg Highlights the Five Ways “We Are F--cked” in New Short Film

As Thunberg explains, up to 75 percent of all new diseases are zoonotic (originate in animals), “because of the way we farm and treat nature,” she says in #ForNature, citing a 2017 CDC statistic.

“Cutting down forests and destroying habitats, we are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over — from one animal to another, and to us,” Greta adds. “The next pandemic could be much, much worse. But we can change.”