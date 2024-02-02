Home > Big Impact > Community These Super Relatable and Adorable Memes Made Me Realize I'm a Capybara at Heart The internet loves the world's largest rodent, and so do we. Check out these memes of way-too-relatable capybaras to get you through the week. By Jamie Bichelman Feb. 2 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: capy_club/Instagram

Lovingly described as a "coconut doggy" and "the internet's best meme," the capybara is a special rodent you're certain to fall in love with — if you aren't already. The meme-able animal is the largest rodent species, per PBS, but they were originally believed to belong to the pig family.

Article continues below advertisement

According to PBS, adult capybaras can consume as much as six to eight pounds of grass in a day (relatable as a raw vegan). They also consume their own feces for the bacteria that aid in "breaking down the thick fiber in their meals," which is not so relatable. Check out these 20 hilarious capybara memes to give you a greater appreciation for this amazing animal.

1. If you smell what the capybara is cookin'.

Sometimes, the hardships of life place you between a Dwayne Johnson and a hard place.

Article continues below advertisement

2. I wasn't always a responsible vegan.

I didn't always grow my own fruits and veggies, but now I do.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Who has the time to think anymore?

You can't blame a person for their poor memory!

Article continues below advertisement

4. Literally, just be yourself.

I was born in the cringe; you merely adopted it.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Please, no more emails.

Can I just delete all my emails and never have to work again?

Article continues below advertisement

6. Vegans: unite!

Article continues below advertisement

7. Make mine with oat milk, plz.

DYK: It's possible to brew a sustainable and earth-friendly cup of coffee?

Article continues below advertisement

8. Show this one to your bestie.

Bonus points if your bestie replies with "relatable."

Article continues below advertisement

9. I swear I'm not desperate.

Does anyone not have a Valentine, and wants a Valentine?

Article continues below advertisement

10. Don't show your boss this one.

A proven strategy to remain stress- and work-free.

Article continues below advertisement

11. This is LITERALLY me in the summertime.

There is nothing more refreshing than the perfect watermelon.

Article continues below advertisement

12. I've never written this holiday's name the same way twice.

However you choose to spell it, we hope you enjoy a happy and healthy one!

Article continues below advertisement

13. I can never keep up with the lyrics, no matter how hard I try.

Just because they're capybaras does not mean they don't enjoy dancing to the greatest song ever.

Article continues below advertisement

14. Keep calm and capybara on.

Oh, to be a capybara whose lips are flapping as they nap while birds chirp around me.

Article continues below advertisement

15. No body shaming allowed 'round here.

Petition to make "chunky yet funky" the new explanation every time I gain weight during the winter.

Article continues below advertisement

16. Body-positive, food-positive, supper-positive.

This one's for the boys. And the supper eaters. Which includes...everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

17. When the food is too high up for you to reach.

This one's for the short kings and queens who love capybaras.

Article continues below advertisement

18. You've got a friend in me.

Coconut dog meets real dog. Cuteness ensues.

Article continues below advertisement

19. I proposed to my fiance this way, actually.

As long as it makes sense to you two, that's all that matters.

Article continues below advertisement

20. Babybara has lots to say.