Deleting Emails Might Help Lower Your Carbon Footprint

As calculated by Eco2 Greetings, text-based emails emit about 4 grams of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent). The source also estimates that an average year of emailing emits about 136 kilograms of CO2e, which is about the same impact as driving 200 miles in a gas-powered car.

But according to Science Facts, sending an email uses about 1.7 percent of the energy it takes to deliver a paper letter, proving that email is definitely a more eco-friendly option than snail mail. The outlet also worked out that sending 65 emails is equivalent to driving a mile in your car in terms of energy.