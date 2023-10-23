Home > Big Impact 15 Silly Greta Thunberg Memes That Every Climate Advocate Can Relate To Greta Thunberg is a serious environmental activist, but she’s also the inspiration behind some great, unforgettable memes. Check them out here. By Rayna Skiver Oct. 23 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

She’s an activist. She’s an icon. And now, these Greta Thunberg memes prove that she’s also the perfect inspiration for some good laughs. It turns out that fighting the climate crisis and getting arrested can lead to some pretty great material for internet comedians worldwide. Sometimes, a silly meme is just what we need to lighten the mood.

Article continues below advertisement

1. We’ve never seen someone look happier while being carried away by police.

In January 2023, Thunberg was carried away by German police during a protest against a coal mine, according to CNBC. Despite being detained, the Swedish activist looks happier than ever.

2. Smart children who know everything about science, unite.

Youth activists are incredibly important. They can be some of the most motivated, dedicated, and knowledgeable people fighting for a cause. Using our social media platforms is a great way to spread vital information and get more community members on board.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Who can blame her?

We are all Greta. pic.twitter.com/akOcJzSaVK — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) September 23, 2019

Sometimes, it’s okay to not be friends with everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Thunberg always sticks to what she believes in.

@GretaThunberg will probably win a Nobel one of these days but in the meantime here's a meme. pic.twitter.com/FlW6CqEGy8 — ashley (@aseashore) September 24, 2019

Maybe we could make an exception… just kidding! We have to stick to our morals no matter what (or who) gets in the way.

Article continues below advertisement

5. She is pretty great.

It’s no secret that Thunberg is working tirelessly to make our world better. She’s participated in countless protests, spoken to world leaders, and is constantly encouraging others to do the same.

Article continues below advertisement

6. We don’t think that’s what Thunberg was going for…

We’ve seen it time and time again: Young activists standing up for what they believe in, being told “great job,” and then being dismissed. Thankfully, we don’t give up easily.

Article continues below advertisement

7. We can’t help it.

Yes, she is a serious activist doing serious things, but not all memes are bad. While Thunberg is spreading awareness by getting arrested at protests, the rest of us are making memes and trying our best to remember to use our reusable grocery bags.

Article continues below advertisement

8. If we’re lucky she’ll bring snacks.

We can have an intense roundtable discussion while eating delicious vegan treats.

Article continues below advertisement

9. The only time it’s okay to be a Karen:

I support her cause and all but these Greta Thunberg memes are killing me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AMvgqY0UXN — Vin (@vinniecud) September 26, 2019

No, seriously. What’s their phone number? How soon are they available? We need to schedule an emergency meeting ASAP.

Article continues below advertisement

10. If we were all carried around by police offers, emissions would drop drastically.

Forget about eco-friendly modes of transportation like walking and biking. This is our new normal.

Article continues below advertisement

11. Don’t mess with Thunberg on X (aka Twitter).

We won’t be roasting her — or even attempting to do so — anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement

12. She’s seriously hardcore.

What can we say? Thunberg is dedicated to the cause. If a couple of intimidating tattoos are all it takes to get people to listen, consider it done.

Article continues below advertisement

13. We’re starting to worry that they’re not picking up what we’re putting down.

Fighting for climate action can be extremely frustrating. Sometimes, it seems like no matter what we say or do, nothing ever gets done. That’s why it’s crucial to never stop demanding action and remember all the great things we’ve already achieved or that are in progress.

Article continues below advertisement

14. Couldn’t they at least try to carpool?

Unsurprisingly, politicians don’t always practice what they preach. Oh, and if you’re wondering, Thunberg got to the 2019 United Nations Climate Summit by sailing across the Atlantic.

Article continues below advertisement

15. Nothing has ever been more perplexing.