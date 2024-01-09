Bring on the Beans: 15 Bean Memes for the Extreme Legume Enthusiast
Can you make a meme out of anything? Apparently, the answer is yes. Here are 15 bean memes to check out if you're a big fan of this legume.
Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Social media is full of silly, sometimes completely irrational content. I admit I’m guilty of watching endless pimple-popping videos. And, after watching a couple of North Sea TikTok videos, I can see how you can get sucked in by the haunting “hoist the colors high…” shanty.
The popularity of bean memes, however, is something that has stumped me recently. The memes usually depict everyday items and foods that are instead filled with baked beans. Yes, it's as goofy as it sounds, but for those suffering from FOMO, here are 15 bean memes that will leave you wondering, “Why?” or maybe, you'll develop a sudden craving for beans on toast.
1. Goggle beans
Hey, look at that! This person filled their goggled with baked beans. Tragically, that cannot be good for your eyes.
2. A good time for beans?
A new take on the hourglass. When the beans reach the top, time's up.
3. Spread it on
Who needs Nutella when you have beans? Bean crepes, anyone?
4. Pizzarito or burrizza
When you can't decide between burritos or pizza for dinner, have a pizzarito! People put mac and cheese on pizza, so beans isn't too far fetched.
5. Snack for later?
This is what happens when the restaurant runs out of to-go containers. While this may be handy if you get hungry during the day, you'll probably need to throw the purse out after.
6. United Beans of America
How many states have you bean in? (Bad pun intended).
7. Donut deterrent
Having a hard time sticking to your diet? This should help. That is, unless you love baked beans.
8. Olympic bean race
Swimmers who've been filling their goggles with beans will have the advantage.
9. Vegan McBean Drink
This is false advertising if the beans were made with lard, an animal byproduct.
10. Unique picnic idea
Take your picnic to a whole new level. Personally I prefer filling my watermelon with vodka, but that's just me. You do you.
11. Nope
I have no problem with the beans, but the doll is creepy as hell.
12. B&B
Something went seriously wrong at the Mars factory, but who knows, Beans & Beans may be the next big thing.
13. Bean girls
Warning! Do not sit behind any of these girls in class. You'll most likely regret it.
14. Poor dental hygiene
I imagine that brushing your teeth with beans kind of defeats the whole purpose of the act.
15. Rinse and repeat
Well, if you're going to brush your teeth with beans, why not rinse with them too?