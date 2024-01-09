Home > Climate Action > Green Influencers > Social Media Bring on the Beans: 15 Bean Memes for the Extreme Legume Enthusiast Can you make a meme out of anything? Apparently, the answer is yes. Here are 15 bean memes to check out if you're a big fan of this legume. By Danielle Letenyei Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Social media is full of silly, sometimes completely irrational content. I admit I’m guilty of watching endless pimple-popping videos. And, after watching a couple of North Sea TikTok videos, I can see how you can get sucked in by the haunting “hoist the colors high…” shanty.

Article continues below advertisement

The popularity of bean memes, however, is something that has stumped me recently. The memes usually depict everyday items and foods that are instead filled with baked beans. Yes, it's as goofy as it sounds, but for those suffering from FOMO, here are 15 bean memes that will leave you wondering, “Why?” or maybe, you'll develop a sudden craving for beans on toast.

1. Goggle beans

Hey, look at that! This person filled their goggled with baked beans. Tragically, that cannot be good for your eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

2. A good time for beans?

A new take on the hourglass. When the beans reach the top, time's up.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Spread it on

Who needs Nutella when you have beans? Bean crepes, anyone?

Article continues below advertisement

4. Pizzarito or burrizza

When you can't decide between burritos or pizza for dinner, have a pizzarito! People put mac and cheese on pizza, so beans isn't too far fetched.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Snack for later?

This is what happens when the restaurant runs out of to-go containers. While this may be handy if you get hungry during the day, you'll probably need to throw the purse out after.

Article continues below advertisement

6. United Beans of America

How many states have you bean in? (Bad pun intended).

Article continues below advertisement

7. Donut deterrent

Having a hard time sticking to your diet? This should help. That is, unless you love baked beans.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Olympic bean race

Swimmers who've been filling their goggles with beans will have the advantage.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Vegan McBean Drink

This is false advertising if the beans were made with lard, an animal byproduct.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Unique picnic idea

Take your picnic to a whole new level. Personally I prefer filling my watermelon with vodka, but that's just me. You do you.

Article continues below advertisement

11. Nope

I have no problem with the beans, but the doll is creepy as hell.

Article continues below advertisement

12. B&B

Something went seriously wrong at the Mars factory, but who knows, Beans & Beans may be the next big thing.

Article continues below advertisement

13. Bean girls

Warning! Do not sit behind any of these girls in class. You'll most likely regret it.

Article continues below advertisement

14. Poor dental hygiene

I imagine that brushing your teeth with beans kind of defeats the whole purpose of the act.

Article continues below advertisement

15. Rinse and repeat