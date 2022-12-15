Ditch Plastic This Hanukkah, and Opt For Sustainable Dreidels Instead

Finally, you can make some tasty candy dreidels that won't sit in landfill — because you'll have eaten them. Bible Best Balabusta recommends making candy dreidels — while they're super cute, they actually work. So, you can eat them when you're done losing all your gelt to your bubbie.

Using pretzels for the handle, caramel for the base, and a chocolate kiss for the tip provides you with the perfect top. Read the instructions for how to put it all together.