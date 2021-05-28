How Home Gardening Can Benefit the Environment

Even planting a few trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables on your property can help mitigate this effect. These backyard plants can take in CO2 just like any other. The difference might be small but in a situation like ours, every little bit counts. Growing your own food can also minimize your environmental impact, because it means fewer trips to the grocery store, where produce is often flown in from great distances. Locally-grown produce is always better for the environment than imported produce, and growing your own veggies in your backyard is about as local as you can get.