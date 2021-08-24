5 of Greta Thunberg's Greatest Accomplishments to Date

In 2019, Thunberg’s protesting, fundraising, and activism made her the youngest person to be given the TIME magazine Person of the Year award.

"She is an ordinary teenage girl who, in summoning the courage to speak truth to power, became the icon of a generation," TIME wrote in the piece announcing Thunberg's title. "By clarifying an abstract danger with piercing outrage, Thunberg became the most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet."