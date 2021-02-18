Can reusable grocery bags be washed?

Thanks to plastic bag bans, everyone is becoming more and more reliant on their reusable grocery bags. This is very good news for the environment, but it means that every time we bring our bags to the store, we’re touching them with all sorts of potentially-contaminating items. We shop for meat, vegetables, chemicals, and we throw them all into our reusable bags. But can these reusable grocery bags be washed? How do we ensure that they are properly cleared?