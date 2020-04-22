4 Young Climate Activists on Intersectionality in Climate Justice, Fighting From Home, and More

The answer to that question may be unclear. But it is clear why young people — particularly, young women and teenagers — have become the stars of the environmental movement.

“If we don't work on climate justice, then we can't work on any kind of justice,” says Elsa Mengistu, 18. If an 18-year-old is able to understand the importance of intersectionality in the climate movement, why is it so difficult for older politicians to get it?

As TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg is arguably the global leader of the movement. But around the world, there are many other young women and teenagers from less privileged backgrounds who are working just as hard to protect the planet for future generations — and in honor of our Earth Day campaign, #HomeSweetEarth, we are profiling four of them.

Read on for our profiles of four incredible young women who are working to make the climate movement more intersectional and amplify voices that deserve to be heard, as well as for their advice on how people can keep up climate activism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These four young women may have less activism experience than some adults who have known about the climate emergency for decades — but they are certainly getting more done for the planet than some of their elders ever have. And these women are not only speaking up for the planet, but also for the people from the developing nations from where they come — countries that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions the least, but are affected by the climate crisis the most.

Vanessa Nakate, 23

In January of this year, the AP was the subject of worldwide outrage after cropping Uganda-based climate activist Vanessa Nakate out of a photo with Greta Thunberg and several other climate activists, erasing Vanessa — the only voice of color — from the viral image. But Vanessa is much more than the unwitting subject of that epic fail. Since getting involved in the climate movement in December 2018, Vanessa has become a powerful voice not only for the environmental movement, but also a voice against racism within the space.

“I remember in 2018, I wanted to do something that could cause change in the lives of the people in my community,” Vanessa tells Green Matters. “I [set out to] understand the problems that are faced by these people. Honestly, I was so surprised to find climate change as one of those problems, because in school, it was taught as something that happened in the past, or something that’s coming in the far future, and that we don’t have to worry about it.”

She did more research, and soon learned that many of the factors causing people in her country of Uganda to become homeless and starve were related to the climate crisis. As she explains, in Uganda, particularly in the Mount Elgon area, many people depend on agriculture for their survival. Extreme weather events as part of the climate crisis, such as torrential rainfall, unpredictable rainfall, landslides, flooding, rising temperatures, and droughts, can destroy crops, farms, and homes, leaving people hungry and homeless. “So many people are left with nothing to eat … or to actually starve to death,” Vanessa says.

“When I found out that these people were actually looking at climate change in the face and suffering right now, I decided that I needed to do something about it, and I needed to start doing something that would help them, something that would stop all these disasters in their lives,” she recalls. “Climate activism became so personal and important to me because I’m a very emotional person and it touched me so much to see people suffer … I really want to change these people’s lives and do something to contribute to a better future for them.”

By July 2019, Vanessa had joined Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, and she began striking in Uganda every Friday. But a few months later, she started her own movement to magnify African voices in the environmental space.

“I started the Rise Up Movement because I noticed that different voices in Africa were trying so much to get their message out there, to tell their stories, and yet it was almost impossible,” she explains. “So the main goal of the the Rise Up Movement is to try as much as possible to amplify the voices of different climate activists across Africa, and to try as much as possible to get them to be interviewed by media, to create opportunities for them on the world’s stage so they can influence decisions of world leaders.”

Vanessa Nakate, a 23-year-old climate activist from Uganda, was cropped out of a photo with Greta Thunberg by a news agency. “It showed how we are valued. It hurt me a lot.” https://t.co/M9JZkM1a5o — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) January 25, 2020