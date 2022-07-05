Ed Winters' New Book 'This Is Vegan Propaganda' Makes a Case for a Plant-Based World

“Every time we eat, we have the power to radically transform the world we live in,” according to Ed Winters, better known as Earthling Ed. Ed Winters’ This Is Vegan Propaganda (And Other Lies the Meat Industry Tells You) just came out in the U.S., several months after it debuted in his home country of the U.K.

The popular vegan activist and content creator's debut book is a must-read for vegans, vegan skeptics, and anyone in between who cares about living an ethical life and protecting the planet. Keep reading to learn more about Winters and his debut book.