‘72 Reasons to Be Vegan’ Is the Perfect Gift for the Vegan-Curious (Exclusive)

There are so many reasons to be vegan — 72 to be exact, if you ask Gene Stone or Kathy Freston. The two renowned vegan authors recently partnered up to co-write 72 Reasons to Be Vegan: Why Plant-Based. Why Now., an easy-to-digest book designed to inspire the vegan-curious and show them why now is the perfect time to finally dip their toes into the vegan lifestyle.

To learn more about the book, which hit shelves on March 30, 2021, Green Matters caught up with co-author Gene Stone via video chat.