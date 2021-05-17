These Environmental Justice Organizations Are Fighting for People and the Planet

Fighting against the climate crisis is a social justice issue. If we don’t combat climate change, we'll never truly achieve social justice for marginalized citizens; and if we don’t include oppressed people in our fight for the planet, we’ll never truly solve the climate crisis.

There’s so much to learn in the realm of climate justice — and fortunately, there are many environmental justice organizations using their resources and platforms to educate the masses on the intersections between climate and social justice. Here are seven groups doing just that.