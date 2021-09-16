Ethical Beauty Doesn’t Have to Be Pricey — Shop These Cruelty-Free Drugstore Brands

Not only is Ella + Mila free of harsh ingredients, but it's also an ethical company that is both vegan and cruelty-free (double whammy!). And if we couldn't love them more, according to information sent to Green Matters, they're made in the U.S., so you don't have to worry as much about transportation emissions. You can find their nail polish colors at Target, Amazon, Rite-Aid, CVS, and Walgreens.