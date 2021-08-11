Natural Laundry Boosters: Sustainable Ways to Keep Your Clothes Fresh

In August 2021, eco-minded home cleaning company Blueland launched Oxi Laundry Booster powder. Blueland claims that adding a scoop of the powder to wash cycles can help remove stains, brighten whites, revive colors, and remove odors. The product comes in two varieties: Fragrance-Free and Clear Skies (which is designed to add an extra refreshing scent to your laundry).

Blueland packages the Oxi Laundry Booster powder in reusable tins, and its refills come in compostable paper pouches. One tin of the powder goes for $18, and lasts for about 25 washes.