Keep Your Clothes Clean With These Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents

One easy way to reduce your personal impact is by opting for eco-friendly laundry detergent. When doing your weekly wash, soapy water eventually goes back into the ground, infiltrating the soil and nearby waterways — which is definitely negative if your detergent of choice contains toxic chemicals. And like any other home products, it can often come with quite a bit of non-recyclable packaging. That's why going green with your wash routine is definitely something to consider.