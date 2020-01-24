Is Cruelty-Free Vegan? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Animal-Friendly Beauty

As mentioned above, the organizations that certify brands as cruelty-free are Leaping Bunny, PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies, and Choose Cruelty Free. Each of those organizations has slightly different requirements before a company can print their logos on its packaging. According to the blog Cruelty-Free Kitty you can trust that a product with any of the three above logos is actually cruelty-free and committed to avoiding animal testing.

Other ways to know if brands are cruelty-free is by using your trusty friend the internet. Simply googling "is [brand] cruelty-free" often will auto-populate information from the company's website or a blog that reveals whether or not the brand conducts tests on animals. You can also search on trusted blogs from the compassionate beauty space, such as Logical Harmony, Ethical Elephant, or Cruelty-Free Kitty.

That said, be wary of brands that say "not tested on animals" on its packaging but do not have cruelty-free logos, or brands that say they do not conduct animal testing “except when required by law.” The only country where animal testing is required by law is mainland China, meaning any brand that sells in mainland China is conducting animal testing. This is very easy for brands to avoid — all they need to do is refuse to sell their products in mainland China.