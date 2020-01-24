We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
is-cruelty-free-vegan-1579727306455.jpg
Source: istock

Is Cruelty-Free Vegan? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Animal-Friendly Beauty

The cruelty-free beauty movement is hitting its stride at the moment. Nearly every new celebrity makeup brand to emerge in the last few years has gotten cruelty-free certification, from Kylie Cosmetics to Fenty to KKW Beauty. Plus, beauty customers all over the world have come to realize that there's no reason to test cosmetics on animals, with many people (vegans and non-vegans alike) pledging only to buy cruelty-free makeup. 

All that being said, is there a difference between cruelty-free and vegan when it comes to cosmetics? Does cruelty-free mean vegan?