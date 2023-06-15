Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Find Something New-to-You at These Awesome Thrift Stores in Des Moines Check out these great thrift stores in Des Moines, Iowa. By Rayna Skiver Jun. 15 2023, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

There’s just something special about spending the day in a thrift store. After hours of searching an endless number of racks for the perfect item, finding exactly what you’re looking for is pretty satisfying. It’s also a great way to combat fast fashion, especially since eco-friendly brands aren’t always affordable — luckily, these thrift stores in Des Moines are.

Here's a list of the best secondhand shops to hit up while visiting Des Moines, Iowa.

DAV Thrift Store

The DAV Thrift Store, located at 2627 East University Avenue, offers great prices, excellent customer service, and a large array of items to choose from. All of the proceeds go toward supporting disabled veterans with things like housing, medical appointments, and more. One customer described their shopping experience as “a treasure hunt that never disappoints.”

Animal Lifeline Thrift Shop

At the Animal Lifeline Thrift Shop, buying a new-to-you outfit gives you the opportunity to support a no-kill animal shelter. Simply head over to 3304 Southwest 9th Street and browse through the store’s great inventory. If you’re not in the market for some clothes, don’t worry — the shop also has a nice variety of home goods and books. Many Google reviews expressed shock at how huge the store actually is. One user said, “Not an inch of space is wasted.”

Many Hands Thrift Market

Many Hands Thrift Market is located in Haymarket Square. This well-organized secondhand shop is perfect for those who love thrifting, but tend to not enjoy the typical “hunt” that accompanies it. It’s super easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, despite the seemingly endless selection of clothes, shoes, bags, and home goods.

Changing Places

If you’re looking to thrift some unique furniture for your home, Changing Places is an awesome spot to check out. The cost of furnishing a house or apartment can be pretty expensive, especially when you need all of the main items like a couch, table, chairs, and a desk. Luckily, this store sells quality pieces at affordable prices. Be sure to stop by their location at 3250 100th Street to see what they have!

Not New Shop

Not New Shop at 705 East University Avenue isn’t a large store, but it certainly still delivers. A few Google review users were especially satisfied with the quality of the inventory, with one customer attributing it to the possibility of strict selling standards. It’s important to note that the prices here might be a bit higher than usual; however, visitors still enjoy the shop.

Bargain Basket Thrift Shop

Bargain Basket Thrift Shop is located at 3811 Ingersoll Avenue. This secondhand shop features mostly gently used clothing, along with some shoes and accessories — you might even be able to snag a designer item if you stop in at the right time. The proceeds go toward helping the community too! You’ll find a lot of great displays in the store, so there’s no shortage of outfit inspo.

Thriftmart