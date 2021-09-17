You Can Shop Secondhand From Home, Through These Online Thrift Stores

Users can buy and sell their own clothing on Depop just as easily as they can on Poshmark or Tradesy, only with an edgier twist. Deopop’s unique styles are less trendy and more unusual than some of the popular brands you would expect to find on those other sites, with the added bonus of functioning like an Instagram page in terms of user interface and preference tracking. This means the more you browse and like pieces, the more likely Deopop will be to suggest similar styles in the future.