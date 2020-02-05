We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Business > Sustainable Fashion
nordstrom-see-you-tomorrow-1580930590056.jpg
Source: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Nordstrom Is Now Selling Secondhand Designer Fashion for Prices You Can Actually Afford

By

Shopping secondhand is one of the best ways to lower the impact of your wardrobe — and selling secondhand is a great way for stores to lower the impact of their merchandise. 

Nordstrom just launched See You Tomorrow, a resale website featuring returned and damaged Nordstrom merchandise from a variety of designers. The program will help save clothing from landfills, reduce the demand for Nordstrom's full-priced items, and give customers an opportunity to shop designer brands secondhand.

"Introducing a selection of previously owned clothing, shoes and accessories that's highly coveted, expertly curated and continually changing," reads the description on See You Tomorrow's website. "No longer is the life of clothing a straight line from new to old: now it's a continuous circle." 