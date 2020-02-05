Nordstrom Is Now Selling Secondhand Designer Fashion for Prices You Can Actually Afford

Shopping secondhand is one of the best ways to lower the impact of your wardrobe — and selling secondhand is a great way for stores to lower the impact of their merchandise.

Nordstrom just launched See You Tomorrow, a resale website featuring returned and damaged Nordstrom merchandise from a variety of designers. The program will help save clothing from landfills, reduce the demand for Nordstrom's full-priced items, and give customers an opportunity to shop designer brands secondhand.