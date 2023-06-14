Home > Small Changes > Style Looking for a Great Deal? Here Are the Best Thrift Stores in Boston Secondhand shopping a sustainable way to discover unique pieces and save money, too. Check out our favorite thrift stores in Boston, Massachusetts. By Kate Zuritsky Jun. 14 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

"I'm diggin', I'm diggin', I'm searchin' right through that luggage. One man's trash, that's another man's come up!" Every time I head to a thrift store or resale shop, the song "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis pops into my head, and I hum it to myself as I search through the racks and shelves looking for some buried treasure. Whether it's a vintage coat, a preloved designer bag, or an antique lamp, there are some serious deals on must-have pieces to be found at a thrift shop.

And as one of the oldest cities in the country, you bet Boston, Massachusetts has some amazing finds. So, whether you're a local, a student at one of the many colleges, or taking a trip to see a game at Fenway Park, you should also pop into one of our favorite thrift stores in Boston.

The Garment District

Located in Boston's Cambridge neighborhood at 200 Broadway, The Garment District is referred to as an alternative department store with over 12,000 square feet and over 40,000 unique items. If you're looking for flashback styles from the '50s, cowboy boots, Halloween costumes, sunglasses, or vintage silk scarves, you'll find an amazing assortment of items you didn't know you needed. And if you're looking for a bargain, The Garment District offers a pay-by-the-pound selection that starts at $2.

Boomerangs

If you're looking to shop for a cause, Boomerangs is a family of thrift stores owned and operated by AIDS Action, which provides New Englanders with HIV prevention and wellness services. With locations in Cambridge, South End, and Jamaica Plain, you can shop locally for things like windbreakers, books, vintage Escada silk pieces, jewelry, and more. Boomerangs also accepts donations and resells pieces to support the battle against AIDS.

The Thrift Shop of Boston

The Thrift Shop of Boston, located at 33 Corinth Street, is a nonprofit organization that benefits The Home for Little Wanderers – a family and child service agency. Founded in 1926, you'll be able to find wool coats, children's clothing, and shoes, furniture, books, movies, jewelry, and so many more items to fill your closet and home. The Thrift Shop accepts donations, and is often looking for more staff and volunteers, too.

Covet Boston

If you love designer pieces, but not the insane retail prices, Covet is the shop for you. With three locations in Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and Southie, this is where some of the most fashionable locals shop for that special designer something for less. If you enjoy the thrill of the hunt and the satisfaction of finding your prize, stop by for pre-loved Gucci boots, Balenciaga bags, Burberry Trenches, and gifts for your family and friends.

Castanet Designer Consignment

Tucked away on the 2nd floor of 175 Newbury Street, Castanet is a gem of a find in the charming Back Bay neighborhood. This secondhand shop is known for selling pre-loved designer pieces by some of the most popular brands in the world like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Ulla Johnson, and Prada. While Castanet is happy to consign your designer bags, the store will not accept any items by fast fashion brands like Zara and H&M, outlet finds, diffusion lines, or mid-tier brands.

Revolve

Revolve, a designer consignment boutique with multiple locations in the greater Boston area, is a go-to secondhand shop for Boston's fashionable females looking to score great deals on must-have pieces by Chanel, Chloé, and Ferragamo. With a focus on sustainability, community and accessibility to designer retail, Revolve is not only changing the face of fashion, but it also gives back to the community with local partnerships including the Ellie Fund, and donates clothing to More Than Words.

Raspberry Beret