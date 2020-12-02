How and Where Do You Recycle No. 4 Plastic?

Reducing our dependence on single-use plastic is more important than ever — but did you know that plastics themselves come in a wide variety of types? Each one of them is different, made of different polymers, and used for different things. Unsurprisingly, not every plastic number is actually recyclable .

Some are permanent pollutants, doomed to pile up in our oceans and landfills until their base elements coat the whole of the Earth. Others, like the titular No. 4 plastic, are indeed recyclable — though the process isn't easy. Here we will explore how and where to recycle No. 4 plastic .

How many types of plastic are recyclable?

According to OpenLearn, there are seven types of plastic out there. They are listed and numbered accordingly, as follows:

No.1: polyethylene terephthalate, aka PET, is one of the most commonly recycled plastics. It is used in clear bottles, food trays, peanut butter jars, and more. No. 2: high-density polyethylene, aka HDPE, is a commonly recycled plastic used in milk bottles, bleach bottles, and laundry detergent bottles. No. 3: polyvinyl chloride, aka PVC, is rarely recycled due to its fragility. It is usually utilized to make food trays, toys, piping, or wire insulation.

Article continues below advertisement

No. 4: low-density polyethylene, aka LDPE, is used in plastic bags, plastic wrapping, and cling film. It is usually not recycled. However, there are ways to do so, which we shall explore in detail later on. No. 5: polypropylene, aka PP, is also not accepted for curbside recycling in many areas, though some towns and cities do allow for it (check your municipality's website to find out). You can usually find No. 5 plastic in butter, margarine tubs, soup containers, and some bottle caps.

No. 6: polystyrene, otherwise known by the brand name Styrofoam, is not generally recyclable, though it technically can be done. It is used for everything from insulation, packaging, coolers, trays, and hot/cold party cups.

Article continues below advertisement

No.7 is a catch-all for all of the other technically-recyclable plastics, used in things like reading glasses, CDs and DVDs and their cases, some electrical connections and wiring, and general household plastics. No. 7 plastics aren’t generally able to be recycled curbside. Unless the recycling program in your area specifies otherwise (make sure to check your municipality's website), these are basically destined for the landfill.

Source: Getty Images