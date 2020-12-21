Where to Donate Toys This Holiday Season

As fortunate as many of us might be, there are many children out there who go without during the holiday season. Thankfully, there are a number of national, local, and private charities out there that provide gifts for children in need during this time.

Toy donation can be an inexpensive and highly-fulfilling way of bringing an inexpensive holiday cheer to someone who might otherwise be going without this year. Though, finding where to donate toys might prove to be a difficult task if you don’t know where to look.