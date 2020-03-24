Resources and Activities for Teaching Children About the Environment During Quarantine

No matter how many children's shows are on Netflix, it seems like there will never be enough to keep your kids busy during the COVID-19 quarantine. Thankfully, as this period of self-isolation goes on, more and more resources to entertain and educate children are becoming available — including a few ways to teach youngsters about the environment.

Even though you and your kids may be staying home to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, there's no reason that kids who have not been exposed to the virus can't go outside for some fresh air. Now is weirdly the perfect time to help your kids cultivate an appreciation for nature, the planet, and science.

So if you are in search of a way to make the Doc McStuffins reruns finally stop, read on for a few resources and activity ideas that will teach your kids about protecting the Earth.