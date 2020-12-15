These Sustainable Christmas Crafts Will Ensure Eco-Friendly Cheer

Paper bag snowflakes are everywhere — like, all over Instagram. And the best part? They’re super cheap, and if you’re a parent, you already have a bulk bag laying around your house somewhere.

To make these paper bag snowflakes, purchase eight paper lunch bags. With the flap side facing you, add a bit of glue to the bottom and middle (in an upside down “T” shape) then adhere another paper bag on top in the same direction.