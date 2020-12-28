Your Amazon Returns May Wind Up in the Trash, According to GPS Trackers

Websites like Amazon make processing a return almost as easy as placing a one-click order — but what happens to Amazon returns? Are they added back to inventory? Donated? Recycled? Are they ever — gulp — thrown away?

A recent investigation monitored the trajectory of a series of Amazon returns with stealthily-placed GPS trackers , and the results provide a lot of insight on where Amazon returns wind up. Keep reading to find out the results of the investigation, and for more information on what Amazon (and other online companies) do with your returned merchandise.

Hidden GPS trackers trailed 12 Amazon returns.

To find out once and for all what Amazon does with returned products, Canadian news outlet CBC Marketplace recently partnered with the Basel Action Network, an environmental justice nonprofit that tackles three toxic waste streams: e-waste, cargo ships, and plastic pollution.

For the investigation, CBC Marketplace purchased 12 random household items from Amazon, including a coffee maker, faux leather backpack, overalls, a printer, toys, and a tent. The team attached a GPS tracker inside each item, and returned them all to Amazon.

As of a few months after processing the returns, only four of the 12 items have been resold to new customers. Several of the returned items are still in Amazon warehouses, some are still in transit, one was found in a landfill (the backpack, which was in mint condition), and one was found at an e-waste recycling and product destruction facility (the overalls, weirdly).

By hiding GPS trackers in Amazon returns, @CBC tracked down where most of it ends up when you send something back: the garbage https://t.co/FerQJSm37l — Owen Williams ⚡ (@ow) October 10, 2020

Many of the returned items traveled for hundreds of miles before arriving at a new home or back in a warehouse. For example, a set of toy blocks traveled more than 950 kilometers (590 miles) before winding up with a new customer, and a printer traveled more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) while “circling around,” without a final destination being reported, according to CBC Marketplace.

