Logo
We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Home > Sustainable Living
gm-woodencars-1585603041632.jpg
Source: The Small Folk

9 Eco-Friendly Toys to Keep Your Kids Entertained While in Quarantine

By

Thanks to the social distancing regulations attempting to reign in the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and caregivers all around the world are looking for new ways to keep children occupied. After-school activities, sports practices, play rehearsals, music lessons, playdates, and slumber parties are all off the table for the time being, and making sure kids don’t go stir-crazy is a priority — second to keeping them safe and healthy, of course.

Many parents are probably loosening screen-time restrictions to help children entertain themselves during this stressful time, as well as spending more time doing activities with their kids, from putting on talent shows and science fairs to coloring to homeschooling them. But for all those times you’d like your kids to keep themselves busy without screens, now could be a good time to consider purchasing some environmentally-friendly toys.

Typically, shopping secondhand always has a lower environmental impact than buying the item new. That goes for toys, too — as long as you thoroughly clean them, of course. But with thrift stores around the world currently closed, purchasing toys from an eco-friendly company may be the best option.

Not only do the toys on this list have a lower environmental impact than the average plastic toy, but the options on this list are all from small companies with transparent and low-impact businesses practices. Considering the current state of the economy, it’s important for people who are still financially comfortable to support small businesses, so that they can stay afloat during this hectic time.

So, read on for nine environmentally-friendly toy brands that are still up and running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Zigs

dr-zigs-bubbles-1585604895729.png
Source: Dr Zigs

If your kids are fans of bubbles, but you aren't a fan of wasteful plastic bottles and wands, check out Dr Zigs. The company makes concentrated bubble mixes that simply need to be mixed with water, which helps cut back on plastic; and instead of small plastic wands, Dr Zigs sells wands made from a piece of rope attached to two wooden sticks. Not only are these options more eco-friendly, but they also make for way bigger bubbles.

Plan Toys

4641-wooden-toys-games-puzzles-pinball-hover-1585600013410.jpg
Source: Plan Toys

Plan Toys makes wooden toys from several renewable and non-toxic materials — mostly, from the wood of trees that no longer produce latex. Plan Toys uses wood to make basics like blocks and kiddy tables, as well as more active toys, from a wooden pinball machine to a magnetic board game to a foosball board, which are all sure to keep your child entertained for hours.

Eco-Kids

eco-dough-1585602581804.jpg
Source: Eco-Kids

Eco-Kids will make all of your eco-conscious, artistic child's dreams come true. The brand is best known for making Eco-Dough, an all-natural alternative to Play-Doh — guaranteed to keep young kids busy for hours!

Apple Park

bunny-apple-park-1585603388700.jpg
Source: Apple Park

Social distancing does not apply to stuffed animals and baby dolls — so giving your kid an option made from all-natural materials could be a good idea. The brand Apple Park makes a variety of stuffed animals and dolls out of GOTS-certified organic cotton, filled with naturally hypoallergenic corn fiber filler, and dyed with GOTS-certified low impact fabric dye.

The Small Folk

grimms_slimline_wooden_cars_-the_small_folk-1585602304052.jpg
Source: The Small Folk

The Small Folk is an Australia-based company that curates toys from a variety of eco-minded sellers. A highlight is its wooden Hot Wheels-style cars, wooden musical instruments, and baby dolls made from various natural materials (though some are made from wool) as well as more traditional baby dolls made from phthalate-free vinyl.

Ecopiggy

ecopiggy-painted-wooden-eggs-easter-craft-kit-1--1585602961577.jpg
Source: Ecopiggy/EarthHero

Available on EarthHero, Ecopiggy sells wooden Easter eggs that come with natural earth paint — a perfect low-impact alternative to plastic easter eggs or chicken eggs this coming Easter.

Green Toys

rocket-1585605315878.png
Source: Green Toys

Green Toys makes toys out of recycled plastic milk jugs — and while some parents may hesitate to give their children plastic toys, Green Toys is a good option for those toys you may not be able to find completely plastic-free, such as rockets, dump trucks, and boats (that are safe to use in the bathtub!).

Additionally, the toys are made in the U.S., packaged completely plastic-free, free of BPA, phthalates, and PVC, they meet FDA food contact standards, and most of them are dishwasher safe.

Under the Nile

under-the-nile-1585604225376.png
Source: Under the Nile

If your little one could while away the hours practicing their chewing skills, Under the Nile has got you covered. The company's soft and cuddly baby toys are made with GOTS-certified organic Egyptian cotton, and they're even machine washable. 

Magic Cabin

unicorn-magic-1585604553955.jpg
Source: Magic Cabin

If you have a yard (or just a really big playroom), Magic Cabin's life-size creations will keep your kids busy for hours. The company's Austrian Wooden Sandbox, Wooden Pulley Set, Play Space Theater, and Wooden Unicorn Croquet Set will elicit screams almost as loud as the screams of kids who are given trampolines. 

More from Green Matters

Masks and Gloves Are Being Littered in the Wake of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Zero-Waste Grocery Delivery Service Goes Nationwide During COVID-19

Zero-Waste Businesses That Are Still Running and Want Your Support