9 Eco-Friendly Toys to Keep Your Kids Entertained While in Quarantine

Thanks to the social distancing regulations attempting to reign in the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and caregivers all around the world are looking for new ways to keep children occupied. After-school activities, sports practices, play rehearsals, music lessons, playdates, and slumber parties are all off the table for the time being, and making sure kids don’t go stir-crazy is a priority — second to keeping them safe and healthy, of course.

Many parents are probably loosening screen-time restrictions to help children entertain themselves during this stressful time, as well as spending more time doing activities with their kids, from putting on talent shows and science fairs to coloring to homeschooling them. But for all those times you’d like your kids to keep themselves busy without screens, now could be a good time to consider purchasing some environmentally-friendly toys.