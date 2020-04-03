How to Minimize Your Packaging Waste From Amazon

In 2017, an Amazon employee reported that Amazon ships an average of 608 million packages each year, which equates to around 1.6 million packages a day. Think about all that cardboard waste! Amazon is one of the largest (and most convenient) retailers to get any shopping done, especially in the middle of a global pandemic, when many of us are finding ourselves sheltering in place at home.

While Amazon does provide an easy way to do the shopping and offers nearly anything you could think of to purchase, with so many people ordering, it’s a drain on our resources. Every cardboard box, every bubble wrapping, and every plastic mailer you receive is just one of the millions being distributed around the world. All of these materials could end up in landfills when not properly disposed of or reused.

Source: iStock

It’s more important than ever to reduce cardboard waste as it will help lessen the number of deliveries being made and putting Amazon workers at risk of contracting COVID-19. It’s also risky to keep large amounts of cardboard waste in your home due to the possibility of contamination from COVID-19. Scientists are now saying that the new coronavirus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, so it's best to keep it minimal in your home.

While shopping local with reusable bags is the biggest way to cut down on packaging waste from e-retailers, here are some other really simple ways to minimize your packaging waste from Amazon.

Consolidate Your Orders This is probably the easiest way to reduce waste from Amazon orders. Amazon allows shoppers to consolidate items from multiple retailers and orders and have them combined into the same package. This will help reduce the use of packaging materials. Source: iStock All the orders will need to be placed on the same Amazon account and shipped to the same address obviously. It is also helpful to order items that are fulfilled by Amazon, rather than third party retailers. This way, you know your items are being packed and shipped from the same Amazon fulfillment center.

Schedule a Delivery Date As an Amazon Prime member, there is the option to schedule a delivery date for your packages. This is an easy way to consolidate your items and help reduce multiple packages coming to your door. Source: iStock Amazon Prime allows shoppers to have a quick one or two-day shipment, which is tempting to not take advantage of, but taking advantage of this Amazon Day can make a real impact on the environment. You need to reserve a delivery date at least two days in advance of your order, so keep that in mind while shopping.