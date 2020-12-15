We're Dreaming of a Green Christmas — Sustainable Holiday Tips From an Expert (Exclusive)

Sometimes gifting something impersonal gets you out of finding "the perfect present" for your boss or mother-in-law, but you'll want to think twice before doing so. Oftentimes, unwanted gifts are discarded in the trash — making for landfill waste — so Olsen recommends to always find a gift that's either experiential, or something you know the receiver will like.

"Think before you buy! If you aren’t sure what to get someone, try giving them an experience like tickets to a museum (when they open again) or a gift certificate to a local restaurant. Better yet, donate in their name to a cause that they support," she tells us.

She also says if you do end up receiving a gift you really don't want, make sure to donate it, or give it to someone else.