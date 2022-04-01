Going Vegetarian? Here Are a Few Grocery Store Essentials

It can be somewhat difficult for people who are accustomed to eating meat regularly to envision themselves adopting a plant-based diet. But, because of the known health and environmental benefits of going meatless, more and more folks are beginning to do so.

And whether you're looking to adopt a 100 percent plant-based diet, or if you're simply dabbling in the meatless life, we've compiled a list of vegan and vegetarian shopping list essentials, to get you started.