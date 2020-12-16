Growing green beans at home is a great way to save money and lower your environmental impact, but depending on the yield, you can wind up with more beans than you could possibly eat in a season. If your green beans grow as well as my Nonno's, you’ll definitely have too much.

And if my Nonno taught me anything about self-sustainability, it’s that many types of fresh produce can be canned or frozen, extending their life quite a bit longer than a few weeks in the fridge. What’s more, learning how to freeze fresh green beans is a pretty easy process, even if you don’t have a green thumb.