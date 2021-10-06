The success of the Impossible Whopper has proven that Burger King’s customers want more meatless options — and the partnership between the fast food chain and the plant-based meat company is continuing to grow. Starting this month, select U.S. Burger King restaurants will sell vegan Impossible Nuggets .

Keep reading for all the details on which Burger Kings will offer the nuggets — as well as other places you can find Impossible Foods ’ new plant-based nuggets.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper,” Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, said in a statement sent to Green Matters. “So, it’s only fitting we’re the first global QSR to test the Impossible Nuggets. We’re excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation.”

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, Burger King announced to the public that it is about to become the first global fast food chain to serve Impossible Foods’ vegan nuggets. The nuggets will feature a “golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside,” just like animal-based chicken nuggets — only these are made entirely from plants, making them a better choice for animals, the environment, and public health.

Where to get Impossible Nuggets, at Burger King and beyond:

Beginning Oct. 11, the Impossible Nuggets will arrive for a limited time at select Burger King locations in three cities: Boston, Miami, and Des Moines, Iowa. Green Matters reached out to a representative of the Burger King and Impossible Foods partnership to find out exactly which locations within these cities will offer the nuggets, and we will update this article once that information is made public.

The nugs will only be available to order as an eight-piece meal, along with a choice of dipping sauce. Vegan dipping sauces at Burger King include the Barbecue Sauce, Sweet and Sour Sauce, and Italian Salad Dressing, according to Cruelty Free Reviews.

