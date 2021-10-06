Vegan Impossible Nuggets Are Launching at Three U.S. Burger KingsBy Sophie Hirsh
Oct. 6 2021, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The success of the Impossible Whopper has proven that Burger King’s customers want more meatless options — and the partnership between the fast food chain and the plant-based meat company is continuing to grow. Starting this month, select U.S. Burger King restaurants will sell vegan Impossible Nuggets.
Keep reading for all the details on which Burger Kings will offer the nuggets — as well as other places you can find Impossible Foods’ new plant-based nuggets.
Burger King is testing plant-based Impossible Nuggets.
On Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, Burger King announced to the public that it is about to become the first global fast food chain to serve Impossible Foods’ vegan nuggets. The nuggets will feature a “golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside,” just like animal-based chicken nuggets — only these are made entirely from plants, making them a better choice for animals, the environment, and public health.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to serve the award-winning, plant-based Impossible patty and offer the iconic Impossible Whopper,” Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, said in a statement sent to Green Matters. “So, it’s only fitting we’re the first global QSR to test the Impossible Nuggets. We’re excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation.”
Where to get Impossible Nuggets, at Burger King and beyond:
Beginning Oct. 11, the Impossible Nuggets will arrive for a limited time at select Burger King locations in three cities: Boston, Miami, and Des Moines, Iowa. Green Matters reached out to a representative of the Burger King and Impossible Foods partnership to find out exactly which locations within these cities will offer the nuggets, and we will update this article once that information is made public.
The nugs will only be available to order as an eight-piece meal, along with a choice of dipping sauce. Vegan dipping sauces at Burger King include the Barbecue Sauce, Sweet and Sour Sauce, and Italian Salad Dressing, according to Cruelty Free Reviews.
Impossible Foods first rolled out its plant-based nuggets in September 2021, and they are available at about 150 restaurants and 10,000 grocery stores (including Walmart, ShopRite, and Safeway), across the U.S., as reported by VegNews. You can look up where to buy the nuggets on Impossible Foods’ website.
Burger King has a few other vegan options.
If you’re picking up the Impossible Nuggets, you’ll want to round out your meal with an order of BK’s fries, which are totally vegan. Other vegan options available at BK include the Impossible Whopper (make sure to order it with no mayo, as the mayo contains animal ingredients), Hash Browns, French Toast Sticks, and Dutch Apple Pie.
And while the Impossible Nuggets is big news in the U.S., Burger Kings in other countries have offered plant-based chicken in the past. For instance, in September 2020, Burger King partnered with The Vegetarian Butcher to offer vegan nuggets in Germany Burger King locations. And in April 2021, Burger King locations in the U.K. launched the Vegan Royale, a vegan chicken sandwich also made by The Vegetarian Butcher, and certified by the Vegan Society, as per Vegan Life Magazine.