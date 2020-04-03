Planet-Friendly Recipes for Passover, Even If Your Seder Was Canceled This Year

If you had plans to attend a Passover Seder in 2020, it's safe to say that they're probably canceled due to the COVID-19 quarantines. While it's definitely a bummer that Jewish families and friends can't get together to celebrate Passover this year, there are still plenty of ways to observe the holiday from home, whether you're quarantined with your family, partner, roommate, or by yourself. (And hey, even if you're alone, just put out an extra glass of wine and crack your front door, and Elijah will be there to join you.)

One of my favorite parts of Passover is all the food served at the Seder, and I intend to whip up a few of my favorite Passover dishes for myself this year, even though I won't be cooking them for my family as planned. And even though you may not have access to all the same groceries that you usually do, the current era of pantry staples is a great opportunity to make planet-friendly, vegan Passover recipes.