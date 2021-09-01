Are All Vegan Restaurants Considered Kosher?

Taken on its own, just about all vegan food could be eligible for kosher certification. Kosher laws specifically prohibit the eating of certain bottom-feeding fish, crustaceans, pork, and cuts of beef, as well as the mixing of milk and meat — all things that vegans stay away from.

But does this mean that all vegan restaurants are kosher automatically, or do certain aspects of food preparation affect that determination? If you're Jewish and going vegan, or vegan and going kosher, keep reading for all the info you need.