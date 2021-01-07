These Low-Waste Decorating Tips Will Liven Up Your Living Space

Minimalism is a low-impact lifestyle that revolves around only keeping things in your life that you really need, without buying unsustainable or mass-produced decorations and furniture. Marie Kondo popularized the act of cleaning out things in your life that don't "bring you joy," and there are several sustainable YouTubers that subscribe to the lifestyle. It may not be for everyone, but many say it helps declutter your living space, as well as your mind.