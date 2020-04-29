How Fabric Gets Recycled

Plastic straws and single-use plastic bags are not the only items threatening the health of our planet, ending up in landfills, and, ultimately, accelerating the climate crisis. Believe it or not, clothes, fabric, and other textiles are a huge culprit of environmental issues, too. According to the Council for Textile Recycling , the average American citizen discards 70 pounds of clothing and other textiles per year. As if that’s not a shocking enough statistic, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates textile waste makes up for nearly 5 percent of all landfills.

That’s a whole lot of clothes, fabrics, and textiles that could have been put to use in other ways.