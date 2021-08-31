How to Celebrate Our Planet's Amazing Animals This National Wildlife Day

It’s a sad fact, but many of planet Earth's animals are in trouble due to deforestation, drought, wildfires, and climate change. And even though sanctuaries, national parks, and other organizations are doing what they can to preserve and protect these endangered species, it's up to governments, businesses, and people like us to provide support and do what we can, which is why it’s now more important than ever to observe and celebrate holidays like National Wildlife Day on Sept. 4.