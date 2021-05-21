Tiger King Park: Justice Department Seizes 68 Big Cats From Lowe's Zoo

Anyone who marathon watched Netflix’s 2020 series Tiger King knows that Tiger King Park is no place for an animal. And now, a little more than a year after the show's debut, the U.S. Department of Justice has seized nearly 70 big cats from Tiger King Park.

Why exactly have animals been seized from Lowe’s Tiger King zoo? And with all the confusing ownership drama of the past year, who actually currently owns Tiger King Park: Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, or Carole Baskin? We’re here to break it all down.