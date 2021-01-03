Score a Touchdown With These Plant-Based Versions of Classic Super Bowl Recipes

Score a Touchdown With These Plant-Based Versions of Classic Super Bowl RecipesBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Super Bowl Sunday is around the corner, which means we're about to take a glorious trip to snack city. Although you're (hopefully!) celebrating the televised annual event at home with your quaran-team, making a spread of delicious snacks to eat while watching the game is absolutely crucial. Therefore, we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan Super Bowl recipes — any diehard meat enthusiast is bound to love them.
Super Green Veggie Nugget Nachos
Everyone and their mother knows that nachos are a Super Bowl necessity, which is why Dr. Praeger’s concocted a drool-worthy plant-based recipe for Super Green Veggie Nugget Nachos. Melt your choice of plant-based cheese onto a serving of chips, and meanwhile, follow the proper instructions to cook up a batch of Super Greens Veggie Nuggets. Once both are done, layer the cooked nuggets atop the chips along with lettuce, avocado, salsa, and vegan sour cream.
5-Minute Chili
Chili is yet another classic Super Bowl staple — usually, it's somewhat labor intensive, but Huel's Hot & Savory Mexican Chili can be made in under five minutes — just add water and follow the instructions on the bag. Each bowl is filled with healthy, protein-rich ingredients quinoa, rice, and lentils, and the flavor definitely doesn't disappoint. We love adding a little hot sauce on top, and maybe some tortilla chips, for a little added crunch.
Spicy Ragu Rice Cakes
If you're looking to change things up a little this year, Impossible Foods and Goldbelly have partnered to offer a selection of plant-based meal kits created by award-winning chefs. Momofuku's David Chang created a box to make a Spicy Ragu Rice Cake recipe, which includes Impossible Burgers, a container of Ragu base, whipped tofu, Chinese broccoli stems, Chinese broccoli leaves, crispy shallots, and rice cakes. We're psyched to try it.
Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Sub
The Buffalo 'Chicken' subs will speak to any meat enthusiast in your game day gang — grab a package of No Evil Foods' Comrade Cluck ‘No Chicken' and heat it in a skillet with two tablespoons of oil, half a red bell pepper, half a yellow bell pepper, and half a yellow onion. Season with salt and pepper, cook until soft, stir in 1/3 cups Buffalo sauce, and bake in two halved sub rolls at 375°F for 10 minutes. Garnish with vegan dressing and chives.
Beyond Burger Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
If you're cooking for spice lovers, make Beyond Burger Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers — grab a package of Beyond Burger Patties, and cook them in a skillet over high heat, breaking them up as they cook. Remove from heat, and halve 10 large jalapeños, scooping out the ribs and seeds. Mix 4 ounces of vegan cream cheese, 6 tablespoons of shredded vegan cheese, .25 cups sliced scallions, cumin, and garlic powder in a bowl, stuffing each pepper with 2/3 of the Beyond Burger Meat, and then the mix.
Layer the rest of the Beyond Meat on top, cook for 20 minutes in the oven at 350°F, and serve hot.
7 Layer Bean Dip with From The Ground Up Cauliflower Tortilla Chips
Minimalist Baker's 7 layer bean dip recipe has simple instructions to make your own vegan queso, salsa, guacamole, which are layered with vegan cheese, vegetarian refried beans, bell peppers, olives, and cilantro. Serve with a side of From The Ground Up's Cauliflower Tortilla Chips for a vegan, gluten-free, and totally guilt-free accompaniment — this is bound to be a crowd-pleaser.
Super Bowl Sunday is a classic American holiday, and regardless of whom you're rooting for (or if you're just in it for the snacks!) these plant-based eats are bound to keep your viewing crew happy.