Score a Touchdown With These Plant-Based Versions of Classic Super Bowl Recipes

Chili is yet another classic Super Bowl staple — usually, it's somewhat labor intensive, but Huel's Hot & Savory Mexican Chili can be made in under five minutes — just add water and follow the instructions on the bag. Each bowl is filled with healthy, protein-rich ingredients quinoa, rice, and lentils, and the flavor definitely doesn't disappoint. We love adding a little hot sauce on top, and maybe some tortilla chips, for a little added crunch.