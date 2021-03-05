Monday, March 8, 2021 marks the annual International Women’s Day , a global holiday that celebrates women’s achievements, fights for gender equality, and fundraises for women’s organizations. In honor of the holiday this year, we’ve rounded up 10 young women climate activists changing the world .

Each year, International Women’s Day has two official themes — the official IWD 2021 theme is “ Choose to Challenge .” According to the website, “from challenge comes change,” and this year, the organizers are encouraging people to challenge and call out gender discrimination, bias, and inequality.

The United Nations set the occasion's other 2021 theme: “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” The UN wants the holiday to celebrate women from across the planet who are working on “a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Without further ado, here are 10 young women climate activists from the next generation who are, without a doubt, making the world a better place.